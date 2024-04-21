Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962,364 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fortress Biotech worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 74.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

