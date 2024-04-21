Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

