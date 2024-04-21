Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULT

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.