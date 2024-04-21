Gaimin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and $1.18 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00892338 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,406,445.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

