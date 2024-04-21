Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,544 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.56% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $73,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

