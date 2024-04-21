Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,773 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 0.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GLPI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,525. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.75%.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
