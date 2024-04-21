GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

