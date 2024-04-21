Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $878.51 million, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -529.03%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

