Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.42

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.42 and traded as low as $283.30. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $284.55, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.17.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

