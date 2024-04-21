Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $41.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

