Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.