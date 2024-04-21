Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Global Payments by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $122.10. 1,065,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

