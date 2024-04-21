Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,608 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,617,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

