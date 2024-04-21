goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$189.11.

Shares of GSY opened at C$173.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.33.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

