Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stock Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,634 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.