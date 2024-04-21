Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

