Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 477,623 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,071 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,587,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 242,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

