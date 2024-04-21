Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

