Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $471,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

