Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.