Grin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161,892.20 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $161,892.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,013.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00777649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00129693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00184115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00107501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.