Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.6 %

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Shares of HWC opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,183 shares of company stock worth $1,450,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

