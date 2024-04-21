Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $52.12 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.15 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

