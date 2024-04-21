Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $59.97 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 885,950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.62% of Ameresco worth $59,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 816,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $982.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

