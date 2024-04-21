Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 118,578 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Xylem worth $88,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

