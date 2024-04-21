Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 118,578 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Xylem worth $88,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Xylem stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
