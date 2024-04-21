Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 69,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $93,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 21,207,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

