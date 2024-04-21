Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day moving average is $342.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

