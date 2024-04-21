Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 157,254 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,254 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $77,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $446.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,572. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.61.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

View Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.