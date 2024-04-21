Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 181,360 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,360 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $93.51. 1,652,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

