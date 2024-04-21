Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,370 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.40% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total transaction of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.35. The stock had a trading volume of 285,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,007. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.44 and a 200 day moving average of $413.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

