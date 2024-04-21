Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 299,400 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,400 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $136,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 2,249,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,940. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

