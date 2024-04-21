Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,811 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,811 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PDD were worth $60,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.