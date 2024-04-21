Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Harmonic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,355,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,306,000 after buying an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Harmonic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 990,425 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.