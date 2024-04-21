HC Wainwright Boosts Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
ASND stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. The firm has a market cap of C$12.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
