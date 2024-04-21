HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

