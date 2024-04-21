Head to Head Analysis: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) versus Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82% Pharma-Bio Serv 4.05% 3.95% 3.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.32 $770,000.00 $0.20 57.67 Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 1.08 $1.31 million $0.03 26.68

This table compares Issuer Direct and Pharma-Bio Serv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pharma-Bio Serv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Issuer Direct. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Issuer Direct and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

(Get Free Report)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.