Head to Head Contrast: TruBridge (TBRG) vs. Its Rivals

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TruBridge to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge’s peers have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million -$44.76 million -2.63 TruBridge Competitors $1.61 billion $153.38 million 14.05

This table compares TruBridge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TruBridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -13.49% 10.33% 5.23% TruBridge Competitors -60.50% -32.25% -10.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TruBridge and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 TruBridge Competitors 252 1726 2802 94 2.56

TruBridge presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.70%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TruBridge beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

