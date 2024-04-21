Head-To-Head Review: Jabil (NYSE:JBL) vs. Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW)

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maris-Tech and Jabil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Jabil 0 1 5 1 3.00

Jabil has a consensus price target of $144.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Jabil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jabil is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $4.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Jabil $34.70 billion 0.41 $818.00 million $11.65 10.19

This table compares Maris-Tech and Jabil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Jabil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and Jabil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A Jabil 4.70% 39.47% 5.65%

Summary

Jabil beats Maris-Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also provides three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as various industrial design, mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, as well as PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, such as the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company provides systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves 5G, wireless and cloud, digital print and retail, industrial and semi-cap, networking and storage, automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

