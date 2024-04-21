Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $773.10

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.10 ($9.62) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.36). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.46), with a volume of 59,946 shares trading hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.47. The stock has a market cap of £567.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other Henderson Smaller Companies news, insider Yen Mei Lim bought 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £9,991.08 ($12,437.55). 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

