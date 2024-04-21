Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 330,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,041. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.