Heritage Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.92. 668,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,182. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

