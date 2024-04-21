Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,419,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

