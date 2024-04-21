Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IVOV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.