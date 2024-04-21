Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

