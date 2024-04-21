HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. HI has a market cap of $1.47 million and $157,065.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,762.23 or 0.99914214 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010679 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00054138 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $170,320.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

