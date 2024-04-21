Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.68

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.68 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.86). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.87), with a volume of 292,721 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
