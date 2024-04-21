Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.68

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.68 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 149.50 ($1.86). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.87), with a volume of 292,721 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13. The firm has a market cap of £185.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

