HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 4,770,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

