Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.14. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.