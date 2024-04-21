Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,985.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,005.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,759.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

