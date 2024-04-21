Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

